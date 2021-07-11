Coronavirus task force uncovers delta variant in Oyo

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has uncovered the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in the State.

The State Incident Manager and coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr. Olabode Ladipo, who confirmed the development, said that the general public is notified of the need to take extra caution and consistently apply all advisories earlier released by the Task Force.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Task Force, indicated that the Task Force “wishes to notify the general public of the isolation of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in the State.”

The statement read: “This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase the severity of infection and outcomes.

“As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society.”

It warned residents of the State to continue to comply with all advisories aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The statement also asked all in-bound travellers to always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.

It further read: “The ‘Own Your Action’ (OYA) initiative of the State Government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others.

“The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force hereby appeals to the good people of Oyo State to comply with these and other advisories as they apply to individuals and organisations.

“It would be appreciated if all in-bound travelers from overseas maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.

“In addition, residents are enjoined to seek medical care and avail the opportunity of free testing whenever there’s any feeling of unwellness.

“Vigilance on the parts of both the Government and the people will surely go a long way in stemming the transmission of this disease within the State.”