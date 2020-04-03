<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The United Kingdom says it is working round the clock to airlift its citizens in Nigeria amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This was announced 5:16 pm local time on Friday via the UK in Nigeria Twitter account.

It said over 4,000 nationals have expressed interest in return flights.

“We fully understand the anxiety many of you face around COVID19. Our offer of help is to stranded Flag of United Kingdom travellers who aren’t long term residents in Flag of Nigeria.

“Over 4000 people have expressed interests in return flights. We’re working around the clock to support you all”, the tweet read.

In the last one week, four other world powers confirmed they were transporting citizens willing to travel back home.





While France and Israel have evacuated some nationals from Nigeria, Germany and the United States are in the process of doing the same.

Currently, Africa’s most populous nation has 190 cases of coronavirus; many of the cases are in Lagos and Abuja.

Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states were recently locked down by President Muhammadu Buhari to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, the government gave a hint of when the order could be lifted.

Coronavirus originated from Wuhan in China late December 2019.

In three months, the global pandemic has claimed 55,000 lives and affected over 1 million people.