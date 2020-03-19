<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate on Thursday announced the suspension of all public hearings with effect from March 24, over the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who made the announcement shortly after a closed-door session that lasted for over one hour, also said the Senate suspended admission of visitors into the Gallery.

The Senate also passed five bills for first reading during plenary.

The bills are Federal College of Education Shagari Establishment Bill 2020 sponsored by Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP Sokoto- South ), Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority Act Amendment Bill 2020 by Sen. Akpan Bassey (PDP-Akwa Ibom North-East).





Others are Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine of Nigeria Establishment Bill by Sen. Ibrahim Oloriebe (APC Kwara- Central) among others.

It also received the report of the Committee on Power on addressing Nigerian’s Power Problems.

The report, which was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Dr Gabriel Suswam (PDP-Benue North-East) would be considered by the Senate March 24.