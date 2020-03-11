<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As coronavirus continued to ravage the world the upper chamber of the National As­sembly on Tuesday constitut­ed a Joint Committee to engage executive on oil price crash.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President to this end has an­nounced the constitution of a Joint Committee to engage the executive arm of government on measures to be taken to insulate the Nigerian economy against the impact of the sudden crash of crude oil price globally.

The constitution of joint committee, followed a point of order raised by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC–Kebbi North), during plenary over rising concerns on the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID–19) dis­ease, which has led to the crash of several markets across the world.

The Joint Committee duly constituted include: Senate Committees on Finance; National Planning; Appro­priation, and Petroleum (Up­stream).

Abdullahi had earlier pre­vailed on the upper chamber in view of the price crash of crude “to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

He added that “our Com­mittees should be prepared, so that whatever happens, we hope this crisis does not last for long, but if it does, we have to be prepared.”

He said that the Joint Com­mittee should come up with workable strategies that will be harmonized with those of the Executive arm of govern­ment with a view to stemming the impact of the oil price crash on the economy.





In his remarks, President of the Senate said, “the issue of the current situation affecting the entire world, and the second we are suffering from today is the crash in the price of crude.

“We passed the Fiscal Strat­egy Paper and MTEF, and sub­sequently the budget, on the benchmark price of $57 per barrel. Today, that price has crashed to $31 USD there about, and we don’t know where this will stop.

“And of course, the econ­omy of our country depends rightly on the export of crude.

“Now, this is a real situation that is starring us in the face. As a parliament, we need to be proactive and up-to-date with the situation, so that we are also able to take a decision when it matter for us to do so.

“Therefore, I will suggest here, that in order for this Senate to be proactive and to protect whatever will be the situation for Nigeria to imple­ment the budget in a way and manner that will positively af­fect the lives of our citizens, we form a joint committee.

“This Joint Committee will continue to engage with people in government, as well as peo­ple outside of government, so as to be abreast with all neces­sary information.

“The committee will engage with the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, and any other Ministries that you feel you need to have engage­ment with for you to have in­formation,” Lawan added.