The federal government, on Wednesday, announced its decision to restrict entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

They are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically.

The restriction will come into effect from March 21, 2020.

The chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this a press briefing in Abuja.

He said it was part of measures to contain and manage the pandemic.

Following the inauguration of the task force, Mustapha had on Tuesday announced the government’s decision to stop all foreign travels by government officials and advised the general public to do same.

He said: “This morning, we have found it necessary to brief Nigerians on further measures being taken after an assessment of the global situation. They are as follows:





“The Federal Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from the following thirteen (13) countries; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland. These are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically;

“All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries, 0fteen days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days;

“The Federal Government is temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival;

“The Federal Government is also counselling all Nigerians to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to these countries; and

“The Federal Government urges Public Health Authorities of countries with a high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and also endorses these travel advisories to their nationals to postpone travels to Nigeria.

“These restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, 21st March 2020 for four (4) weeks subject to review.”