The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said only President Muhammadu Buhari can take on decision on the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun state, including Abuja.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gave an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

It said the president will decide whether or not to extend the lockdown.

The briefing held in Lagos.





Chairman of the task force, Mr. Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark while the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also spoke to reporters.

Mr. Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, highlighted some of the new measures taken by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

He specifically thanked the Lagos State government for its efforts, as well as the people of the state for their cooperation to curtail the spread of the disease.