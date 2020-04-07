Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who stated this yesterday during the daily briefing of the Taskforce, added that the federal government would also put in place measures to control the movement of nomadic herdsmen who go across the border in search of greener pastures for their cattle.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said only President Muhammadu Buhari can take on decision on the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun state, including Abuja.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gave an update on the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

It said the president will decide whether or not to extend the lockdown.

The briefing held in Lagos.


Chairman of the task force, Mr. Boss Mustapha, gave the opening remark while the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also spoke to reporters.

Mr. Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, highlighted some of the new measures taken by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

He specifically thanked the Lagos State government for its efforts, as well as the people of the state for their cooperation to curtail the spread of the disease.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories