The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to take proactive strategy to curb corona virus in the country.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, he called on Nigerians not to despair.

He urged Nigerians to stir up the resilient spirit for an urgent, multi sectoral concerted effort by agencies, groups, corporate entities and public-spirited individuals to immediately curb the disease before it spreads.





Ologbondiyan said such spirit was needed, particularly given the prevalent security, economic and humanitarian challenges in the country.

“The party called on the Federal Government to immediately adopt the proactive strategy used to promptly contain the Ebola Virus disease in 2014.

“The PDP also advised Nigerians to be very vigilant and follow intervention directives to ensure that the disease does not spread in the country.

“The party urged the Federal Ministry of Health to continue to be open and not allow propaganda, speculations and misinformation in the handling of this health emergency,” he said.