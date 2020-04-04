The Osun State government has launched a manhunt for six persons with confirmed infection of COVID-19 who escaped from an isolation center in Ejigbo on Friday night.
The six persons belong to a cluster of COVID-19 cases who returned to their hometown, Ejigbo, from Ivory Coast last week and were quarantined by the state government.
A statement from the government which disclosed this gave the names of the six persons with their phone numbers.
