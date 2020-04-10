<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Seven more patients of the Coronavirus Disease in Lagos have been successfully treated and discharged.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Governor and COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Friday.

Three of the patients are female, while four are female.

With the latest development, 46 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

The state has a total of 158 cases, with three deaths.

The three who have died are not in the facilities of the Lagos State Government.

Sanwo-Olu, in the statement, wrote:

Dear Lagosians,

I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, seven more patients; three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively. This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.





So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the cases we admitted and managed at our isolation facility. The three #COVID19 related deaths recorded in Lagos were not from our facility.

While we celebrate this success, it is pertinent to note that the practice of the Social Distancing Principle is of utmost importance and non-negotiable in the war against #COVID19.

Please stay at home, observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene, and adhere strictly to public advisories from our health experts.

Together a Greater Lagos free from diseases is possible.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

#COVID19Lagos Incident Commander.