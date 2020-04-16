<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Kwara State have recovered and have been discharged, an official said.

The two were discharged on Thursday after testing negative for the pandemic twice.

This was first disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on new media, Fafoluyi Olayinka, on Thursday morning.

He also noted that the state has procured more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers to aid the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state.





“The welfare of health workers who are in the frontline of the fight against the spread of the deadly virus is of importance to the state government, more reason why the government had to fast track the procurement of more protective gears to guarantee the safety of health workers.” Mr Olayinka wrote on Twitter.

This is coming days after some health workers in the state protested the poor welfare condition of their colleagues who are the frontline of treating the pandemic.

As at the time of filing this, the state has two active cases of COVID-19 following the recovery of its first two cases.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 407 cases of the disease in 19 states and the FCT. While 128 patients have been discharged in total, 12 deaths have been recorded.