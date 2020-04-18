<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State government has discharged another patient of Coronavirus after recovery.

The patient is one of the two patients left receiving treatment at Asubiaro in Osogbo, the state capital.

The state, which recorded 20 cases, is left with just one active patient while others have been discharged.

Speaking on Saturday, the State Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, said, “This afternoon, another COVID-19 patient was released from our Isolation centre, having fully recovered and tested negative twice for the virus, in compliance with the NCDC protocol.”





He appealed to citizens and residents of the State to continue to comply with measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the virus in the State.

“Let me on behalf of Mr Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, appeal to our people to continue to comply with the sit-at-home order & observe basic personal hygiene habits. Collectively, we shall eradicate Coronavirus in our dear State. Kudos to my colleagues in the health sector for their service to the State,” he said.