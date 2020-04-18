<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





One of the remaining two patients of coronavirus in Bauchi State has been discharged after testing negative to the virus.

This was disclosed by the special adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on New Media, Lawal Muazu Bauchi.

While Commenting on the positive development, Governor Bala Mohammed thanked health personnel and the state task force on COVID19 for their unrelenting efforts in tackling the spread of the disease.

Governor Bala Mohammed seized the opportunity to urge all indigenes and residents of the state to continue to work with the state government to complement its efforts at keeping the state free of COVID19.





“Alhamdulillah. Today, one of the remaining two COVID19 patients at our isolation centre received a second negative result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He has gotten the green-light and has been discharged.

” I urge all indigenes and residents of the state to adhere strictly to the protocols of practicing social distancing, personal hygiene and reporting suspicious cases to authorities for immediate response.”

Newsmen report that Bauchi State currently does not have any active case of the deadly coronavirus.