Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this during an inter-ministerial media update on COVID-19 on Thursday in Ikeja.

Another patient has died in Lagos from coronavirus-related complications, the government has announced.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that the deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerian who recently returned from the United States.


He’s the sixth coronavirus-related death recorded in Lagos State.

As of April 13, Nigeria has recorded 343 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

91 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged, but 11 people have died.

