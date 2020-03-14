<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel in Maryland, USA, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, has announced Cancellation of church services for this weekend.

The decision was reached following the spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus in most parts of US.

Oyedepo made the announcement on Facebook, adding that the decision is in line with the state of emergency declared by Governor Logan of Maryland.

“We will not be holding Sunday Services this weekend @winnerschapelmd,” he announced.

“However, we are all encouraged to join a live broadcast streamed from our website and YouTube page. We are already victorious. #MDOnFire #RevivalFlames #NoFearHere.

“Although we are God’s children, we are still housed in a physical body. The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors are of priority to us at Winners Chapel, Maryland @winnerschapelmaryland.





“We have kept up with the latest news update on the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in response to the state of emergency declared by Governor Logan of Maryland, our public attendance services this weekend in church have been cancelled.

“We shall continue to keep close tabs with the news and reports from the CDC and local health authorities to know when it is safe to resume services in church.

“On account of this development, we encourage everyone to watch our live services this Sunday at 9 am. Remember that all things are working together for good for those that love the Lord.

“Please keep keeping everyone in prayer, our great nation as well as our world at large. There is power in prayer and the effectual fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much.”