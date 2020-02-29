<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, has disclosed that the state government is on a high level of preparedness for any possible outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Bello stated this in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the reported outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Lagos State.

He said the state government had put its facilities on high alert with the deployment of adequate resources.

The commissioner said the Ministry of Health was partnering with the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Odogbo, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and other relevant health agencies in readiness for a possible outbreak of the disease.





He said the Odogbo barrack had provided a specialised place for quarantining suspected infected individuals.

The commissioner, however, implored residents of the state to uphold the hygienic practices of regular handwashing with soap and water.

He also urged the general public to ensure that “any individual that is sick with fever to promptly seek medical attention in recognised health facilities.”

“We also enjoin private health facilities to conform with expected universal precaution when attending to all clients.

”There should be a high index of suspicion especially with case of unexplainable fever and upper respiratory infections,” Bello stated.