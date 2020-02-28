<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Friday, set up a 15-member committee to monitor and checkmate Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and spread in the state.

Oyetola, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, constituted the committee at the state Ministry of Health, Abere, Osogbo.

The governor said the setting up of the committee became necessary because of the reported case of the virus that was detected in Lagos on Thursday.

“The urgency of this meeting is because of what happened in Lagos yesterday where one case was reported.

“This called for our proactiveness in constituting the committee.

“We are not just starting the journey of preparedness for this epidemic but we have been putting things in place and enlightening our people on things to do to prevent endemic disease and to detect them.

“Now that this has happened in Nigeria, it is necessary for us to activate the committee that will look into the control of this disease in case of an outbreak and prevent it in our state,” he said





The governor, however, charged the committee to immediately swing into action as done in the case of Lassa fever, noting that the state government was able to curtail Lassa fever because of the urgent step.

Oyetola said his government was committed to saving lives of the people, promising that the administration would not take lightly anything that pertain to their wellbeing.

He said the committee is being headed by Dr Gbenga Adepoju of the State Public Health Care, with members drawn from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital (LAUTECHTH) and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, (OAUTH).

He said the representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), the Police, Pharmaceutical and Veterinary doctors would also be part of the committee.

Mr Siji Olamiju, the state Special Adviser on Public Health, in his address urged residence of the state to support the government by calling attention to any suspected case.

Olamiju assured that necessary measures had been put in place to checkmate the virus, advising residents to go about their normal business without fear.