After days of treatment and observation, the index case of the deadly COVID-19 in Ondo State has been confirmed negative to the virus.

With the patient set to return to the society after testing negative twice, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Monday disclosed that other COVID-19 patients were responding to treatment.

He spoke at a media briefing at the Alagbaka Government House grounds.

The governor also revealed that the second confirmed case has tested negative once while the result of the second test is being awaited.

He said, “I received the cheery news last Friday, April 17th, 2020, from our Honourable commissioner for health and chairman inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, that our first and index case of Coronavirus infection in the state has tested negative twice after treatment.

“What this means is that the first patient of the fatal infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country.

“He is a soldier who serves his fatherland and was diagnosed with the infection upon return to Nigeria from an international assignment in India.

“Dear people, you will agree with me that this is a piece of good and inspiring news. It is evidence of our readiness, competence, and determination to fight this pandemic and protect our people to our very best ability. There are two other cases undergoing the same intensive treatment and care. By the grace of God almighty, they will be well also.”





Recall that the state recorded its first index case of COVID-19 on April 3, 2020, after a military officer who returned from India to the state tested positive to the virus.

Barely a week after the index case was recorded in the state, the second confirmed case of the virus was recorded on April 10, 2020 while the third case was recorded on April 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Governor has ordered the compulsory use of face masks among all residents of the state with effect from April 24, 2020.

He has also directed massive production of face masks for all the people in the state.

“It will be a serious breach of the COVID – 19 precautionary measure for any individual starting from Friday 24th April 2020, not to wear the face mask while outside his/her place of abode or out on the street or anywhere within the society.

“To ensure that the mandatory wearing of masks in Ondo state is achieved fully and with sizable success, I have directed a massive production of face masks for all our citizens. I have also constituted a committee to supervise the production and distribution of the same to the public throughout the state, from urban centers to our rural settlements,” Akeredolu said.