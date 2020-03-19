<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has directed the closure of primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions in the state as part of the measures to contain the deadly coronavirus codenamed Covid-19.

The governor in a state-wide broadcast on Thursday says:

“On our part, this administration had taken steps to ensure that the health system is ready to manage the situation effectively in collaboration with the federal government and our development partners.

“These steps include equipping the state infectious disease hospital.

“Upgrading the state disease surveillance network to be able to identify cases and ensure proper community surveillance.





“To further strengthen our capacity to respond effectively to this emergency, we have set up a high level inter-ministerial committee to coordinate state’s response to the COVID-19 challenge.

“The committee will engage all stakeholders and explore all means possible to curtail the threat of Covid-19.

“In furtherance of this, we have also directed the closure of all primary and secondary schools as well tertiary institutions in the state as from Friday 20th, March, 2020 until further notice.

“This measure is to harvest our children into the safety net for proper monitoring and care.”