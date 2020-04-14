<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former President, Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has called on experts managing the COVID-19 pandemic to give Nigerians graphic details of the progression of the disease.

Agbakoba said that there was also a need to see a key medical figure in charge of the process.





He made this call while reacting to President Buhari’s extension of the sit-at-home order. “I agree with the president that another extension is necessary but I would like our experts to build a model so we know where we are,” he said.

“Are we making progress? Are we reaching a peak? We need a model to assist us and we need to see a key medical figure in charge of this process.”