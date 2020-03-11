<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ogun State Government will, this week, release 39 people who have been quarantined in connection with the index case of Coronavirus after spending fourteen days within the isolation center located within Lafarge facility in Ewekoro in Ogun State.

The contact, as at Wednesday, have spent thirteen days in the isolation center and, according to the State Health Commissioner, Tomi Coker, they will soon be declared free of the virus.

Coker, while addressing the media in her officer said the persons quarantined have not developed any symptom of the virus expressing her optimism about the health status of the identified contacts.

The government said its proactive measures put in place to contain and prevent the spread of the virus outbreak was yielding positive results.

Coker, while speaking on the second confirmed case of the virus said, “the case was confirmed from one of the 40 people who had contact with the first Italian index and had earlier been quarantined after testing their blood samples”.





She said, “If we had not been proactive to have tracked down those who had had contact with the first Italian index, he would have been spreading it everywhere but for our measures being put in place”.

Dr. Coker called on all residents of the State to be calm and not panic assuring that the Ogun State Government is not leaving any stone unturned towards containing the virus.

She used the avenue to enjoin all to continue to maintain simple personal hygiene by engaging in regular hand washing with soap and flowing water as well as maintain proper respiratory hygiene by sneezing or coughing into the elbow or use of tissue papers which must be properly disposed after use.

The Commissioner added that if any case is suspected, people should endeavor to put a call through to the dedicated emergency numbers, 08188978392 or 08188978393 for immediate response.