The Ogun State Government has said, the proactive measures put in place to contain and prevent the spread of the dreadful Coronavirus in the State, was yielding positive results.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, on the second confirmed case of the virus said, “the case was confirmed from one of the 40 people who had contact with the first Italian index and had earlier been quarantined after testing their blood samples”.

According to her, “if we had not been proactive to have tracked down those who had contact with the first Italian index, he would have been spreading it everywhere, but for measures being put in place”.





The Commissioner noted that, “even the person identified, up until now has not developed any symptoms”, expressing optimism that the remaining 39 people, who have spent 13 days, out of 14 days meant for the quarantine period would soon be declared free of the virus.

Dr. Coker called on residents of the State to be calm and not panic, assuring that “the Ogun State Government is not leaving any stone unturned towards containing the virus”.

She enjoined all to continue to maintain simple personal hygiene by engaging in regular hand washing with soap and flowing water, as well as, maintain proper respiratory hygiene by sneezing or coughing into the elbow and make use of tissue papers which must be properly disposed after use.

The Commissioner added that suspected cases should be reported by calling the following emergency numbers, 08188978392 or 08188978393 for immediate response.