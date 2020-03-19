<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun State Government has said the ban on high-density gatherings affects all schools- whether they are public or privately run, as well as all religious activities in the state.

It said this is due to the global spread of the Coronavirus, which resulted in the recent ban of all high-density gatherings in the state.

Consequently, all schools in the State will remain closed indefinitely after school hours on Friday, March, 20.

Eight coronavirus cases have been detected in Nigeria. The first was an Italian man, who tested positive of coronavirus after arriving in Nigeria via Lagos. He visited Lafarge cement at Ewekoro, Ogun State.

According to a statement made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ogun State, Kunle Somorin, “all religious centres and activities including regular and special services that bring together fifty (50) or more persons in the same place are banned, with immediate effect.”

“These measures will be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the Coronavirus disease.

“The Government, therefore, enjoins all parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the State to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday, March 20th, 2020,” he added.





“Dapo Abiodun thankfully acknowledges and appreciates religious leaders for their advice, understanding solidarity and support, as we jointly search for solution to the pandemic and for their cooperation to observe all safety measures in the overall interest of our State and common humanity.”

The statement highlighted that the government emphasised the need to observe global best practice of social distancing as way of curtailing the spread of the pandemic and recommends that as much as possible, people should minimize contact with others and maintain a distance of at least five feet between one another in public places or in public transportation.

It added that nonessential travels should be limited whilst also avoiding high-density gatherings.

The statement also advised that suspected cases should be reported at the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCs) in all the 236 wards in the State or the Emergency Operations Centre on COVID-19 by telephone on 08188978393 or 08188978392.

Newsmen reported how governors of North-western states on Wednesday also ordered the closure of schools in the seven states of the region.

No case of coronavirus has been detected in the Northwest but the governors took the decision as a precautionary measure.

Nigeria has also suspended its football league while orientation camps for corps members were abruptly shut nationwide early on Wednesday.

Lagos and Kwara states have also ordered the shutdown of private and public schools.