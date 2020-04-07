<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ogun State Government has developed a mobile application for members of public to self-assess themselves on individual basis for the dreaded Coronavirus.

The state government had earlier launched a real time concurrently updated mobile application for health workers in March, which has been deployed to all government and private health facilities across its 20 local government areas to aid information sharing.

A statement made available on the official Twitter page of Ogun State Government signed by the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, said the new application, christened, “Ogun COVID-19 Assessment” is not for diagnostic purpose but it is meant to determine the risk of resident’s exposure to the disease.

Ms Coker noted that the application is downloadable on Google play store and can also be assessed on https://t.co/XnAGM4aR7d and https://t.co/VVoGwULmRj.

She said that responses are monitored on a dashboard at the Ministry of Health, which will flag high risk individuals as red who are promptly followed up by the State Epidemiologist.

“This Mobile Application is an assessment tool for the individual members of the public on the basic symptoms of Coronavirus. It can be downloaded on Google play store. The App is not for diagnostic purpose.





Urging members of the public to take advantage of the mobile application, Ms Coker assured that the Dapo Abiodun led government in the state is putting measures in place to contain the disease.

Details So Far

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 238 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with 35 persons discharged and five deaths .

As Nigeria grapples with containing the spread of the disease, the number of confirmed cases has continued to increase with Lagos topping the chat with the highest cases in the country.

A breakdown of states where cases have been confirmed indicate that Lagos now has 120 cases, followed by FCT – 48, Osun -20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo- 11, Kaduna – 5, Bauchi – 6, Enugu – 2, Rivers – 2, Kwara – 2 and Ekiti – 2. Ondo and Benue have one case each.

Nigeria is expected to record more cases as health authorities have embarked on contact tracing to locate thousands of people who have come in contact with infected persons.