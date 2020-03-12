<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr David Markson, Taraba Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said the scheme has provided hand sanitisers and sensitisation leaflets in all 37 orientation camps across the country to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Markson disclosed this on Thursday at the inauguration ceremony of the 2020 batch A stream 1 corps members at the Sibre Orientation camp near Jalingo.

The coordinator, who noted that the virus was wreaking havoc globally, urged the corps members to make use of the items, maintain personal and environmental hygiene to stay safe.

Markson congratulated the 2,200 corps members posted to Taraba for the orientation exercise on their academic successes that enabled the scheme to mobilise them for the national service.





“I congratulate all of you on your academic successes that earned you mobilization for the NYSC,” he said.

He urged them to participate fully in all the activities in the camp, saying the course had been packaged to impact useful knowledge to them.

Declaring the orientation course open, Gov. Darius Ishaku told the corps members that the nation was looking up to them for solutions to its current challenges.

Represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Imam, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Ishaku urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of their respective states.