The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has dismissed rumours circulating in some social media outfits that it had postponed the 2020 Batch “A” orientation programme, reportedly over Coronavirus scare.

Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, dismissed the claims as “misleading”.

Adeyemi said that the exercise, scheduled to commence on March 10, had not been postponed.

“The management wishes to assure Nigerians, especially the prospective corps members, that like it happened during the outbreak of Ebola virus, NYSC has been in liaison with the Federal Ministry of Health.





“As a proactive measure, we have put in place certain preventive measures in the 37 orientation camps of the scheme, in order to guard against the contraction of the highly contagious virus by the corps members.

“In addition to the above strategy, the respective NYSC state secretariats have since stepped up the sensitisation of serving corps members, as well as other Nigerians, on things to know about the virus, particularly the preventive measures to be adopted.

”The management wishes to emphatically state that the orientation course for the 2020 batch “A” corps members shall hold nationwide as earlier indicated.

”Kindly disregard the hoax created by mischief makers to cause unnecessary anxiety,” the statement said.