



The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on the state government and the Ministry of Health over their approach in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

The council also expressed satisfaction with the early strategies adopted by the state government, which included the compulsory use of face masks, maintaining social distancing and closure of the international borders, among others.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Calabar, the state Chairman of NYCN, Mr Dan Obo, said that the COVID-19 task force set up by Gov. Ben Ayade had been exceptional in the enforcement of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety protocols.

Newsmen report that the task force is headed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu.

Obo said that the production of face masks, face shields and personal protective equipment (PPE) from the state garment factory by government had added to the preventive measures against the virus.

“As youths, we want to commend the state government for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.





“Before the easing of the lockdown, we witnessed how trucks conveying almajiris (Quranic school pupils) were sent back to their destination at the state boundary with Benue at Bekwarra Local Government area.

“The Cross River government started early preparations by setting up an Emergency Operations Centre for response to any suspect case on time.

“Having evaluated all of these, we hereby pass a vote of confidence on Gov. Ayade, Dr Edu and all members of the COVID-19 taskforce for their tireless efforts in the fight against the disease,” he said.

According to him, the release of over 50 vehicles to the taskforce has contributed largely to the enforcement of the NCDC guidelines across the state.

Obo also lauded the amicable resolution of the differences between the Nigerian Medical Association in the state and the ministry of health, urging both parties to work together for the interest of state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to patronise the state garment factory through the purchase of face masks and face shields, with a view to boosting the revenue of the state.