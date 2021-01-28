



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa state chapter, has called on the state government to consider inclusion of journalists for COVID-19 hazard allowance among other benefits given to essential workers in the frontline fighting against the pandemic.

Chairman of the state union, Salihu Alkali made this call during the monthly congress held in Lafia, the state capital, Thursday.

Alkali, who noted that the second wave of the pandemic according to health professionals is more contagious and deadly, said government at all levels need to ensure welfare of journalists who risk their lives on daily basis to keep the public informed.

The chairman lamented that as frontline workers vulnerable to infection, journalists are forced to buy protective equipments out of their own pockets, despite the hardship faced in recent times.





“ I see no reason why journalists are exempted from COVID-19 hazard allowance when they are exposed to such a deadly virus.

“The government at all levels need to visit this issue and consider hazard allowance for journalists,” he added.

Alkali, while appealing to the state government to organise trainings for journalists across the state in line with contemporary realities of the society, called on the newsmakers to observe all safety protocols against covid-19 while carrying out their duties.

The chairman commended Governor Abdullahi A Sule for taking a bold step in reporting the threatening security situation in the state, as he appealed to the state government to take proactive steps to check influx of people particularly youths into the state.