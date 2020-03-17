<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has announced the postponement of its 9th convocation slated for Saturday, March 21 in Jabi Abuja because of the dangers of gathering a large number of people.

About 25, 000 graduating students were expected to participate in the ceremony.

The deadly coronavirus disease is now raging in 26 African countries and has killed 7175 people worldwide, out of 183,112 cases reported from China to Europe, the Americas and Africa.

NOUN’s Registrar, Felix Edoka, announced the postponement early Tuesday.





“The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) wishes to inform the general public, especially our over 25, 000 graduating students, that the 9th convocation ceremonies, scheduled for March 20 and 21, 2020 have been postponed indefinitely.

“Council and Senate jointly took the decision in view of the health dangers inherent in the gathering of a large number of people at this time.

“The inconvenience caused our graduating students, family and friends is regretted.”