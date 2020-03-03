The House of Representatives has resolved to proceed on a two weeks break to avert the spread of Coronavirus.
Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus after an Italian national who arrived Lagos from Milan tested positive to the virus, the Federal Ministry of Health said last Thursday.
Several others who were suspected to have had contact with the Italian have been quarantined.
The lawmakers took the decision on Tuesday while adopting a contribution by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.
The motion is titled “Emergency response to the dreaded Coronavirus” brought before the house by Unyinye Idem.
