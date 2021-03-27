



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Mr. Opeyemi Falegan, has stressed the need for government at all levels to make more palliative measures available to all Nigerians as part of efforts to fight the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Falegan, who is based in the United Kingdom, said “government must provide support and related logistics for Nigerian masses who have been affected by the impact of the pandemic, some of whom are staying at home without a job or day to day activities, but at the same time need to feed their family and relatives with other commitment.”

Falegan, who stated this in a statement after unveiling some palliative items to the people, in Ado Ekiti, noted that the continued scourge of the pandemic by the the Coronavirus in Nigeria and the world over calls for concern and a collaborative effort of all, hence the need to support the poor masses at this period.

He said “the fight against the scourge is not insurmountable. Therefore, the ways to curtail COVID-19 remains self- isolation, frequent hand-washing with saop, sanitising, zero social engagement, discouragement of over-crowded places as a result of religious, political or social gatherings among others.”





He observed that some of the measures being embarked upon by the federal government and other state governments must be transparent enough to ease the hardship being experienced by the masses.

“The situation whereby government announces huge amounts as being expended to cushion the effects of the pandemic on Nigerians without commensurated relief to the people is unacceptable.

Falegan described as laudable, the presence of the legal luminary, Chief Afe Babaloa, former Ekiti State Governor Engr. Segun Oni, Senator Ayo Arise among other eminient Nigerians in the resources mobilisation committee on COVID-19 set up by Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“It is high time the federal, state and local governments worked out modalities on how to assist Nigerian masses on palliative measures to cushion the economic effects of the Coronavirus. The development will further encourage the campaign of “stay at home.

“There must be a cross- fertilising of ideas and measures across the board to fight the scourge. The development will go a long way to preventing further spread of the disease in Nigeria,” he stated.

The PDP stalwart urged all and sundry in the country to support and collaborate with government at all levels to bring COVID-19 to its knees in Nigeria soonest.