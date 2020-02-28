<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday, urged Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible if Coronavirus leads to any major calamity in Nigeria.

PDP said the negligence of Buhari’s administration was responsible for the entrance of Coronavirus into Nigeria.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party berated Buhari’s administration for its inability to “hedge” the country.

According to PDP: “Buhari Presidency’s negligence and laidback attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians led to the avoidable entrance of the deadly coronavirus into our dear country.

“It was evident that the Buhari Presidency, not being alive to its responsibilities, as usual, took no concrete steps to hedge our nation against the virus, leading to the current scary situation.





“We note that a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace, particularly at our entry points, but the incompetent, insensitive and indifferent Buhari administration, was more interested in propaganda and unnecessary showboating with false performance claims.”

The former opposition party stated that the Buhari administration had done nothing to assist Nigerian citizens stranded in China despite their pleas, stressing that “just the same way it abandoned our compatriots who were being murdered in the heat of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“Nigerians should directly hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any national calamity arose from COVID-19 in addition to the economic and security challenges its negligence had caused our nation.”