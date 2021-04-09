



The Nigeria government has extended the work from home directive to civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below until the end of April.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a circular dated April 7 and obtained by newsmen on Friday.

Officers on this level were initially directed to continue working from home till the end of March 2021 as part of measures to sustain the downward trend of reported cases of COVID-19 in the country.





“Further to that directive and following the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, especially with regard to maintaining the reduction of reported cases, the earlier work-from home directive is hereby extended till the end of April, 2021,” the official said in the latest statement.

Mrs Yemi-Esan emphasised the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of the pandemic.

She urge all Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to bring the content of the circular to all concerned and ensure strict compliance.

As of Thursday evening, Nigeria has recorded 163,581 COVID-19 cases and 2,058 deaths, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).