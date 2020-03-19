<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brigadier-General W. B Idris, Commander of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Katsina State, on Thursday, commended the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over its decision to close all Orientation Camps in the country as a way of curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The Commander, 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General W B Idris made the commendation today when the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Katsina.

He said the Brigade had sensitized its officers and men as well as Corps members on the prevention and control of COVID-19, adding that the Corps members had further been engaged to carry out public sensitization on the virus.

The Commander commended the Director-General for the achievements made by NYSC since he assumed duty as its Chief Executive.

Idris particularly endorsed the decision of the present Management to wage war on fake graduates who were attempting to present themselves for enlistment into the National Service.





He described the DG as a goal-getter with good leadership style and pledged the continued support of the Brigade for the NYSC.

Earlier, the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said he was in Katsina to thank the State Government, the 17 Brigade, the State Police Command, Department of State Services and other security agencies for swiftly rescuing some Prospective Corps Members, who were abducted on their way to the Zamfara State Orientation Camp several days ago.

“On behalf of NYSC Staff and Corps Members nationwide, l want to convey our appreciation to all the security agencies for your untiring efforts that led to the rescue of our Corps Members,” he said.

Ibrahim also thanked the Brigade Commander for other gestures aimed at promoting the security and general welfare of Corps Members within his Area of Responsibility, including the provision of accommodation for them in the Army Barracks.