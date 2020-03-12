<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, on Thursday disclosed that the Italian infected with Coronavirus in Nigeria will soon be discharged.

Speaking during a press conference with the diplomatic community in Abuja, Ehanire said: “The victim will be discharged soon.”

He informed the diplomatic community on steps being taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.





The Minister also stated that there are only two confirmed cases in Nigeria as of now.

Ehanire had confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Nigeria on February 27.

The Minister had confirmed the outbreak of the disease in Lagos State.

He had confirmed that an Italian whose identity has not been revealed brought the disease into the country.