Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that the Federal Government has not placed any travel ban on any country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ehanire disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a conference with the diplomatic community about measures taken by the Federal Government to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.





He, however, warned Nigerian citizens from traveling to endemic countries including China, Japan, Italy, South Korea, and Iran adding that returnees from those countries will be quarantined for 14 days to ensure the safety of citizens.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced a shock 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe over the coronavirus pandemic.