Coronavirus: Nigeria issues revised international travel protocol

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has issued a revised international travel protocol into Nigeria, stating that all travellers arriving in Nigeria, either vaccinated or unvaccinated, must present a negative COVID-19 test conducted not more than 72 hours before boarding.

It said that the protocol is effective from Monday, October 25, 2021.

The Chairman, PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Under the new arrangement, “Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will also be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival.

“Fully vaccinated in-bound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory 7-day self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.

“Persons arriving on a Business trip or on official duty staying less than seven days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated,

produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding, and conduct a PCR test on day 2 of their arrival,” Mustapha explained.

Newsmen quoted Mustapha as saying during the national briefing, that a revised travel protocol would be published.

He noted that the review of the protocol will be based on science, national experience, and global developments.