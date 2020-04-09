Nigeria’s interior minister Rauf Aregbesola made the disclosure at an ongoing press conference at the headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Abuja.

The Nigeria Government on Thursday granted amnesty to no fewer than 2,600 inmates as part of measures to decongest prison facilities in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.


