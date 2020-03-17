A civil society organisation, the Open Justice Initiative, OJI, has petitioned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, asking him to investigate the leadership tussle in the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON.

The Federal Government has barred all government officials, including public and civil servants, from travelling abroad.

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus announced the decision after a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.


The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the committee, Boss Mustapha, said the ban commenced immediately till further notice.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories