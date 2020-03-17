The Federal Government has barred all government officials, including public and civil servants, from travelling abroad.
The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus announced the decision after a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the committee, Boss Mustapha, said the ban commenced immediately till further notice.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]