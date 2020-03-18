<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, developed new guidance for people advised to stay in self-isolation.

Please read the new guidance by NCDC below:

WHAT DOES SELF-ISOLATION MEAN?

Self-isolation means strictly staying at home or identified accommodation, away from situations where you mix with family members or the general public, for the period of 14 days.

This means any situation where you may come in close contact with others (face to face contact closer than 2 metres i.e. 5 feet).

If you are unsure if you should be in self-isolation, or if you do not know where you can go, please contact NCDC for free on 080097000010

WHO SHOULD SELF-ISOLATE?

● All returning travellers from high-risk countries with ongoing community transmission

● Anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

If you have not been in contact with someone who has been infected with COVID-19, your risk of getting COVID-19 is very low.

This is a stressful period, but taking these measures will help protect you, your family, and all of Nigeria from COVID-19.

HOW WILL I MOVE FROM MY ARRIVAL POINT IN NIGERIA TO MY PLACE OF SELF-ISOLATION?





● If arriving in the country, ensure that you are picked up by ONLY one person; you should avoid the use of public transport by plane, bus, train or car.

● Do not sit in the co-drivers’ seat (maintain at least 1 metre between yourself and the driver)

● Ensure adequate ventilation throughout your trip

● Avoid contact with the driver

● You should not travel across states in Nigeria during the self-isolation period either by plane, train, bus or car

Close contact: contact within one metre with a confirmed case

How will I be monitored during self-isolation?

For travellers and contacts of confirmed cases, you are required to provide your name, next of kin, physical address and telephone contact to the relevant health authorities.

These details will guide our surveillance teams in monitoring you while under self-isolation for 14 days.

On living with others.

As much as possible, please stay in one room. You should limit your contact with people. You should avoid having visitors to your home, but it is okay for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food without having physical contact with you.

If you are in a home where the other residents have not travelled (e.g. your home / flat, student accommodation), minimise close contact with the other residents by avoiding situations where you may have face-to-face contact closer than 2 metres (5 feet). The other household residents and or flatmates do not need to self-isolate provided these precautions are followed.