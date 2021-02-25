



Niger State Government on Thursday directed all civil servants to resume work from March 1.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Sani Idris, disclosed this during a press conference in Minna.

He said the Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello gave the directives during Thursday’s weekly State Executive Council Meeting.

Newsmen report that the state government had on Dec. 21 directed civil servants to stay at home as a result of the upsurge of the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Also, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, the State Commissioner for Water Resources said the ministry presented a memo seeking approval to establish Small Towns Water and Sewage Agency.





He said the memo was approved by the council which would be translated to the state house of assembly to come up with a bill for a law to establish the agency.

Suleiman said the efforts was to ensure that small towns enjoyed water supply like the urban cities.

Similarly, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, said the council gave approval to the ministry to develop a payroll Bank Verification Number (BVN) driven system to checkmate issue of ghost workers in the ministry.

“This is to check those who have retired and are still receiving salaries, it is a robust payroll system and it will be used to reduce the issue of ghost workers in the ministry,” he said.