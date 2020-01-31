<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coordinator of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, in Guandong Province, China, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has urged Nigerians to heed the advice of the Federal Government against travelling to China, saying it is in the interest of all.

Mbisiogu, who is also the Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, extended the same admonition to those in China, urging them to obey the instructions given by the Chinese authorities.

In a statement, he explained that heeding the advice of both countries is key to preventing Coronavirus from spreading to Nigeria.

The government had advised Nigerians to suspend any plans to visit China for now in view of raging case of Coronavirus in the Asian country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, gave the advice in Abuja on Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.





Supporting the government’s position Mbisiogu said:”I am using this medium to tell fellow Nigerians that the warning by the federal government shouldn’t be ignored. The message is in the interest of not just Nigerians but also all mankind. The world faces the risk presented by the disease.

Thus, it is incumbent on us to heed any warning geared towards ensuring that the spread does not escalate. Nigerians should remain in the country and not travel to China as instructed by government. In doing so, we are helping ourselves and saving humanity from the deadly virus. People should not for any reason, dismiss the admonition. Also, I want Nigerians resident China to ensure that all the precautionary measures put in place by Chinese authorities are observed. The only way citizens can help in containing the virus is to adhere to warnings and observe all measures in place.”