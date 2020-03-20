<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Identity Management Commission has ordered the immediate shutdown of enrolment centres in Lagos, Katsina, Ekiti, Ogun and Anambra states. The commission says the shutdown is part of preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Mr Kayode Adegoke, on Friday in Abuja.

Adegoke said the decision became necessary to protect staff and applicants from the Coronavirus.

“The move becomes necessary to prevent our Staff and applicants from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.





“Consequently, all enrolment activities, card collection and other identity-related activities are hereby suspended in the aforementioned states until further notice.

“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease,” he said.

He said, the commission, however, regretted any inconvenience caused as a result of their decision.

“We hereby regret any inconvenience the closure may cause. Our paramount concern as a responsible and responsive commission is the safety of all,” he said