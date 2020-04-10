<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kwara State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives has warned members to desist from being used to launch political attacks against Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the state.

Alhaji Shehu Aminu, the state Chairman of the association, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Friday.

Aminu explained that the association disassociated itself from any politically motivated protest by some of its members and threatened to sanction any member who violates public service rules.

According to him, the government has committed so much resources to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Aminu urged citizens to avoid any action that might dampen the spirit of the governor, whom he said is doing so much to turn around the fortunes of the state.

The association’s position comes against the backdrop of mounting public criticisms on the protest and the video footage which many dismissed as political and insensitive at this time of a global pandemic.

Aminu said: “The attention of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Kwara State branch, has been drawn to the news just gone viral of the purported nonchalant attitude of the state government to the plight of nurses working in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





“We wish to state equivocally that this association dissociates itself from this falsehood while commending the Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration for the dogged commitment, efforts and huge financial resources that has gone into this fight against this global pandemic.

“We assure all members of the continued concern of the administration for the welfare and protection of our members which was explicitly expressed by the governor.”

Aminu explained that all the requests tabled by the association before the government has received the desired attention.

He observed that members of the association are as “concerned as everyone in this fight and will not in any way allow any politically motivated agitation to dampen the morale of the governor in his concerted efforts to bring the fiery situation under control.

“All members of the Association are hereby enjoined to continue to do their best and play their role in this fight.”

Aminu therefore warned that any officer or member found wanting will be dealt with appropriately according to the public service provisions.