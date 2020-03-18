<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has cancelled its annual camping programme over coronavirus fears.

The programme takes place annually in April.

A statement by the Amir (President) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Saheed Ashafa, said that the cancellation was in-line with the federal government’s directive cautioning against large gatherings.

While regretting the inconveniences that may be created through the cancellation, Mr Ashafa urged parents to productively engage their wards during the break.

He said, “The leadership of MSSN in Lagos State has been observing with keen interest the development across the globe as regards the pandemic coronavirus.

“We had prepared alongside other stakeholders to hold a hitch-free Islamic Vacation Course with necessary precautions being worked on. However, with the prevailing situation worldwide and unveiling development in Nigeria, the leadership after due consultation hereby cancels this year’s April IVC.

“We regret all inconveniences and implore our members to adhere strictly to precautionary measures recommended by experts. Members of MSSN are once again enjoined to take the cancellation of April IVC in good faith and await further directive regarding other programmes.”





He subsequently urged government to avoid playing politics with the pandemic, asking them to prioritise the well-being of Nigerians.

“We use this medium to urge governments across all levels to step up actions to curtail risk and introduce more stringent measures on diplomatic relations.

“Members of the public should monitor their children and wards closely against all-hazard porous habits,” he added.

Nigeria recorded five new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The number brings to eight, the total number of confirmed cases in the country, according to Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

All five cases had a travel history to the UK and U.S., he said.

Nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria and one of the earlier three cases had completely recovered.

The announcement was made just as the country announced travel restrictions from 13 countries with high coronavirus cases.

The affected countries are; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland.

The travel restriction will commence on March 21.