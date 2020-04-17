<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has commended health workers for their role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The commendation was contained in a message by the Minister to the President of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Mr Abdulrafiu Adetunji.

According to the Minister, the account of the battle on Covid-19 would be incomplete without the roles of the healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses/midwives, lab technicians and allied health professionals.

“They are the bulwark, the frontline soldiers in the war against the enemy – the Coronavirus and its attendant disease condition COVID-19,” Ngige said.





He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has dedicated this year’s World Health Day to the nursing with a theme, ‘’Support nurses and midwives,’’ in view of their critical role in battle against the raging pandemic.

The Minister recalled that the circumstances in which the nurses and midwives operate to save lives, expose them to numerous health hazards and in some cases, death and noted the appropriateness of the theme of this year’s celebration.

He further paid tributes to the efforts of the members of the union in fighting the pandemic, urging them not to relent in the various battles of the war, especially in the epicentre of the pandemic in Lagos, FCT and other states.

He assured them of the continued support of the Federal Government, and prayed God to protect them.