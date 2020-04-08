<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Mercedez Benz, a frontline automobile manufacturer, has donated a truck to Lagos State Government to assist the management of waste. The presentation took place earlier today at Lagos House, Marina.

The truck, an 18-tonne AXOR 1823 roll-on roll-off model, is designed to lift 12cbm Waste bin.

Receiving the truck on behalf of the incident commander, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, LAWMA MD, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, commended Mercedez Benz for this gesture to boost the operational capacity of LAWMA in support of Lagos State response against coronavirus. The LAWMA MD indicated that the truck will be used to evacuate general waste from the isolation units that have been set up by state government.





The Head of Sales, Mercedez Benz, Mr. Umoh Ekanem while reacting, said that the organization is proud to be associated with Lagos State and LAWMA and hope to contribute more in order to assist the Authority in the enormous job of waste management, which according to him, is the collective responsibility of everyone.

He said Mercedez Benz acknowledged the great work that LAWMA is doing in ensuring that Lagos is rid of waste, affirming that the streets of Lagos are now much cleaner than before.