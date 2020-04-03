<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha on Friday urged security agencies and Task-Force set up by Federal and State Governments to treat people with dignity and respect as it is needless to stop people from getting coronavirus by harassing and shooting at them.

Hon. Onyejeocha who gave the charge in a press release issued obtained by newsmen, harped on the need for government to ensure that more people have access to laboratory tests for COVID-19.

The lawmaker who enjoined the people of Abia state to adhere strictly to the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, especially the stay at home order, disclosed that arrangements have been made for the distribution of food, hand-sanitisers, face masks, gloves and other medical items to her constituents with the view to ameliorate the burden occasioned by the stay at home order.

The Deputy Chief Whip who applauded the efforts of Government so far, however, canvassed for more action in the provision of basic amenities like electricity and water now that everybody is forced to stay in their houses.

The Lawmaker called on the people of Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State to remain vigilant and to observe all the necessary guidelines issued by the Government and other Health Authorities to stay safe.





She also underscored the necessity of constant hand-washing, by observing basic hygiene principles, social distancing as well as the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to stem the tides of transmission and infection by the virus.

Hon. Onyejeocha also urged the people to cooperate with the authorities and to remain at home where restriction orders on movements have been issued, while endeavouring to demonstrate love to vulnerable ones among them by evoking their traditional communal spirit of giving and sharing whatever they have with others.

She also advised her Constituents not to treat anyone who presents himself with the symptoms of the COVID-19 ailment at home but instead, report them to health authorities or the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the set of emergency numbers the Federal Government has obliged.

While reiterating her resolve towards improving the well-being of the people of Isuikwato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, in line with all the electioneering campaign promises, Hon. Onyejeocha maintained that “I would not count any sacrifice too big to make as long as it is to the utmost good and progress of the people of her Constituency.”