The Ogun State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday commended motorists over the high level of compliance with the lockdown in the state.

Mr. Clement Oladele, the state’s FRSC Sector Commander, commended the motorists, saying that their efforts to help contain coronavirus in the state did not go unnoticed.

He said; “FRSC wants to commend motorists for complying with the directive on lockdown to contain the current COVID-19 pandemic.





”I am also applauding FRSC marshals working daily to enforce and implement the directive with other security agencies.

”I believe that other people yet to comply with the directive will do so with sensitisation and education,” he said.

The sector Commander urged the motoring public to continue to extend the cooperation to FRSC and other security agencies.

Oladele also urged residents to continue to stay at home as moving around could endanger the lives of others who had obeyed directives.