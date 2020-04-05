<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), says it has impounded 35 vehicles over violation of the restriction on movement of persons on the state’s boundaries following the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Nabilusi Abubakar, Public Relations Officer of KAROTA, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Abubakar said that the vehicles, which were impounded at various entry points into the state, were transporting passengers in defiance to the restriction order.

He disclosed that the Agency had also uncovered various routes used by defaulting motorists to access Kano from other states.





“A total of 350 passengers coming into the state from neighbouring states were prevented from entering Kano State and asked to return to where they came from.

“The impounded vehicles are currently under the custody of KAROTA, awaiting further directives from the state government on the next line of action,” he said.

The statement quoted Dr Baffa Dan-Agundi, Managing Director of the Agency, as reiterating KAROTA’s commitment to enforcing compliance with the restriction order; warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

While urging people to comply with the order, Abubakar noted that the measure was necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the state.