Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, has commenced screening of students, staff and visitors to the institution to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the school.

Newsmen who visited LASPOTECH Ikorodu Campus on Monday reports that security officials were screening students with infrared thermometer before entering the school.

LASPOTECH Acting-Director of Medical Services of the institution, Dr Funsho Babawale, told NAN that anyone with high temperature would be sent to the clinic immediately.

“Currently, we are following the directive of the management to screen people coming in and going out the school with an infrared thermometer.

“We are checking the temperature of the students, staff and other people at the gate.

“Anybody with high temperature will be sent to the clinic immediately.

“Our health centre cannot handle such virus, the only thing we can do is to screen and send any suspected case to the appropriate facility centre,’’ he said.

According to him, the medical directorate of the polytechnic has trained all its health officials and security guards on how to use the infrared thermometer to detect a person with high temperature.





“The officials are stationed at the three campuses, located at Ikorodu, Surulere and Isolo with the necessary equipment such as face mask, infrared thermometer and sanitisers.’’

He appealed to the state government to provide a good laboratory for the institution to test and confirm any virus outbreak.

Babawale said that a standard laboratory with necessary equipment could help to detect and curtail any suspected case of coronavirus in the institution.

Also speaking, Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, LASPOTECH Spokesman, told newsmen that the institution was being proactive in view of the recent coronavirus case detected in Nigeria.

Kuye said that the institution’s convocation had been scheduled to hold on March 12.

“This means we have to be prepared and prevent any disease outbreak.

“We have sent bulletins to all departments and students to create awareness on how they can prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

“We do not want to have such a case.

“That is why LASPOTECH Director of Medical Services is working with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to curtail the spread of the virus.